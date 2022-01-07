The best thing about car spotting in t he States, for me, is that as well as all the weird new names that regular cars seem to have over here, there are so many license plate designs to spot.

Years of the same, plain old yellow and black plates spied on cars across the European Union, have left me excited by so much as a state’s motto emblazoned on the back of a car. And now, it’s always fun seeing a new one I’ve not spotted before whenever I’m out and about.

And with each new design I uncover, the debate rages on about which is the best license plate design out there? So, dear readers, which one is it?

I’m out in Manhattan, so most of the plates I see around town are from New York or New Jersey. But so far, the best I’ve spotted in the wild is the Oregon plate. I like the pale blues and purples in the color palette, and the simple silhouette design of the mountains and trees is easily recognizable. Also, it’s nice to have a serif font on there too, good job Oregon.

But, without doubt, my favorite license plate design that I’ve heard about, but not seen in the flesh, is from Idaho. This one I discovered through an excellent podcast all about the history of license plate design before I’d moved to America. It’s a wonderful creation comprising a green background with a big brown potato drawn across it. Perfection.

So, they’re my top choices for the best license plate in America. But, what am I missing? Let us know your picks for the best design out there in the comments section below.

We’ll round up some of the top choices later on today.