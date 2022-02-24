There are few who would argue against my very hot take that the Lamborghini Miura is a beautiful car. The flowing Italian lines exude 1960s elegance, and it manages to pair this effortless class with a slight aggressive supercar stance. Sublime. But not every super car can look this good, some are just plain ugly.



But of all of the supercars in all of the towns in all of the world, which ones look the worst?

That’s right, we can’t all be driving round in a Ferrari 275 GTB or an Aston Martin DB9. Instead, some of us are left stuck with the cumbersome and ungainly supercars that managed to sneak off the factory floor when the designers weren’t looking.

But what do you think is the worst looking supercar of all time?

You might lament the weird aesthetics of the Mitsuoka Orochi, a divisive car that looks like it drove straight out the pages of a comic book. Or instead, the track-ready stylings of the Caparo T1 might leave you wanting more, as you gawk at its $300,000 price tag.

And it isn’t just fledgling car makers that can have off days in the design department, oh no.

The powerhouse that is the VW Group still managed to create the former world’s fastest production car in a shell that some say looks like an overpriced VW Beetle, do you agree? Then there are the countless outlandish Lamborghini concepts and prototypes that add on way too many angles and fighter jet-style flourishes for anyone to find them beautiful.

But what other ugly supercars are out there? Let us know your picks for the worst looking supercars of all time in the comments section below. We’ll round up some of the ugliest answers later on today.