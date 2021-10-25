Sure, it’s great to have a fast, pretty or luxurious car parked in your driveway. But, what if you want a car that will never break and can last you a lifetime? In that case, you might want something that’s known for being indestructible.

Advertisement

From rugged off-road machines like the Land Rover Defender, to well-built family cars that can last for mile after mile, there’s a lot of cars out there that will take a beating before giving up the ghost. And that’s exactly what we want to uncover today.

While Top Gear may have lauded the Toyota Hilux pickup as the world’s most indestructible car, having driven it to the Arctic and dropped it off a building, we want to hear your stories of the unbreakable cars you’ve owned.

One car that seems to survive in environments no car could normally last is the boxy Fiat Panda from the 1980s. Designed in the late 70s before being unveiled at the 1980 Geneva Motorshow, the MK1 Fiat Panda was supposedly conceived with the sole purpose of carrying four passengers and two 50-liter wine demijohns. Sounds like quite the party.

Following the Panda’s initial unveiling in 1980, a four-wheel-drive variant was added to the lineup in 1983. Since then, these plucky family cars have made their homes on mountain sides, muddy farms and city centers.

G/O Media may get a commission 11% off Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set Manage your car car cables!

A great way to hid the loose wires from your phone charger or even a dash cam you just installed. Buy at Amazon for $13

Powered by a 965cc inline-four cylinder engine, which produced 48hp, the original Panda is a simple machine that has since spawned 7.8 million vehicles across three generations. Its rugged build means this plucky little car could be spied on rural roads for years to come.

But what do you think is a car that can’t be broken? Today, we want to hear your suggestions for the most indestructible car. Let us know your ideas in the comments below.