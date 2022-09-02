It’s all change in the car world these days. Gas-powered models are being shown the door while sleek, battery-powered models packed full of tech are being ushered in. And all this is happening while automakers are trying to decide what a modern car looks like and how it should act in 2022.

And this got us thinking. Of all the new models released in recent years, do any of them feel truly modern and like the cars we were promised we’d be driving by the time we reached the 2020s? So today, we want to uncover the most futuristic cars you can buy right now.

“ Futuristic” can mean a lot of things when it comes to cars. It could be as simple as a sleek, minimalist style that looks straight out of a sci-fi epic. Or, it could be all about the futuristic tech crammed into the cabin, as long as it all works. Or, there could be a powertrain that you think really is the basis of our automotive future.

Whatever the reasoning and whatever the car, we want to hear about it.

In terms of the cars that offer a tangible taste of a future predicted by the movies, I think there’s no better pick than the Mercedes EQS Sedan. This porpoise-like EV has that orb-like form that was promised in films like Wall-E, yet its cabin is packed with the soft glow of an inordinate amount of touch screens.

And while an argument could be made for Tesla a few years back, the company’s impressive electric range is already being matched by other automakers. And, if you think its self-driving capabilities make up for that, then please refer to the earlier stipulation that any futuristic tech you’re considering must actually work.

So, with all that in mind, why don’t you make like a tree and head straight to the comments section to let us know y our picks for the most futuristic cars on sale right now. We’ll round up some of the top responses in a slideshow next week.