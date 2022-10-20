As car fans, we all know that the best way to show off the performance of your shiny new sports car is to fit a massive wing to the back of it. Despite science proving that the wing increases resistance, we know that, really, it makes you go faster.



But not all wings are socking great big aftermarket parts that would-be racers bolt onto their cars in the back of their garages, oh no. Sometimes, automakers go to great lengths to design the ultimate rear wing that they’ll fit to their latest and greatest sports cars. But of all the rear wings in all the towns in all the world, which is the coolest?

This is what we’re after today, we want to hear what you think the coolest stock rear wing ever fitted to a production car could be?

You’ve got a lot to choose from here. Some of you might go down the hypercar route, as there are some truly bonkers rear wings on display there. What about the aero pack that Swedish company Koenigsegg fitted to its Jesko? Or there’s the simple, yet iconic, plank of wing you’ll find on the Ferrari F40.

But wings are for life, not just for supercars. If that really is the case, you might have fallen head over heels for the rear end of the 2017 Civic Type R and all the winglets and aero additions that Honda made to its hottest of hatchbacks.

So, what would you add to this list? Take to the comments section below and let us know your picks for the coolest stock rear wings ever fitted to cars as they rolled off the factory floor. We’ll round up some of the top suggestions in a slideshow tomorrow.