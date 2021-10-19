Not everyone needs to drive a mammoth SUV, oversized truck, or a stretched out sedan. In fact, a smaller car can fit the needs of most drivers. So today, we want to uncover the best micro-sized cars of all time.



While America’s contribution to the small car landscape may fit into the trunk of a Chevy Bolt, automotive history is littered with stylish and successful small cars. And while the future of diminutive vehicles in their homeland of Europe could be under threat, it’s always worth recognizing the pint-sized automobiles that came before.

From classics like the original Mini Cooper to modern day marvels such as the cute-as-a-button Honda E, there are compact cars out there that prove you don’t need miles of legroom, a trunk you could hide a horse in, or a ridiculous top speed that 99% of drivers will never reach.

Instead, take something with clever design features that maximize space, a micro-sized turning circle and performance that makes city center driving fun again.

What you need in that case is the Smart Roadster. Based on a stretched out Smart FourTwo platform, the Roadster launched onto the automotive scene in 2003, powered by a three-cylinder engine that kicked out around 80 horsepower.

Despite having issues with build quality and warranty claims, the roadster was a fun eco-minded sports car, which could even be ordered as a coupe with trunk space! It had weirdly charming styling that made it stand out from the crowd, and a super low driving position that made everything feel faster than it was.

But what other gr eat small cars stand out to you? We want to hear what you think is the best small car in history? Take a look back through the automotive archives and let us know your picks in the comments below.