For most of us, our first dr iving memory isn’t in some high-end exotic, but rather something small, simple and relatively easy to drive. It was also, probably, something quite cheap.

But after a few years of freedom behind the wheel of a banger, many car fans begin chasing vehicles increasingly more exotic. That shouldn’t have to be the case; we should all be able to have fun on the road regardless of our bank balance.

A budget set of wheels can be great for anyone in need of a car for whatever reason. And while cars at the cheaper end of the spectrum may not be winning flocks of fans or garnering legendary status, there are some great cars out there that deserve a bit of celebration.

Cheap is, of course, a relative term. But few would argue that the Changli that Jalopnik’s Jason Torchinsky has been raving about for the past year is a bargain by any standard. But cases can also be made for cutesy city cars such as the Fiat 500, or feature-packed budget sedans from companies such as Hyundai or Kia.

While at the top of the market, luxury cars have continued to pack in premium features and materials, the trickle down of this tech now means there’s a wealth of excellently- priced runarounds that won’t make you want to tear your hair out whenever you get behind the wheel.

A budget car can take many guises and offer many positives. So that’s why we want to hear your favorites. What do you think is a car that’s punching above its price point?

Let us know in the comments section below what you think should be crowned the best cheap car on sale today?