Jason Torchinsky
What’s going on in this Talbot brochure, exactly? Are they saying that the car has front seat comfort equivalent to a beachside real-estate office waiting room? Is that plant dead? Are they drinking tang? Why is she looking blankly ahead like that? Also, look at the size of that video camera rig resting in the back seat, with its separate recording unit, and marvel at what your phone does, just for a moment. Now you have extracted all you can from this image. Congratulations. 

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

