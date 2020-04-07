What’s going on in this Talbot brochure, exactly? Are they saying that the car has front seat comfort equivalent to a beachside real-estate office waiting room? Is that plant dead? Are they drinking tang? Why is she looking blankly ahead like that? Also, look at the size of that video camera rig resting in the back seat, with its separate recording unit, and marvel at what your phone does, just for a moment. Now you have extracted all you can from this image. Congratulations.

