I don’t know about you guys, but there is always something broken on one of my two cars, and I’ m sure I’m not alone either. For some, it’s clearly a touchy subject. For instance, I pitched today’s question in work Slack and the Jalopnik staff members who also have broken cars were quick to be offended.

I know this may feel like a lot for a Monday morning, but think of this as a safe space to vent about your car’s misfortunes. You aren’t the only one with something broken on their car, I promise you that much.

We don’t have perfect cars, and that is totally okay! If they were perfect they would have been boring, right? Well, that’s at least what I tell myself every time some sort of warning light pops up on my dash. I don’t know about you guys, but I like a car that keeps it interesting.

Stuff that’s broken doesn’t necessarily mean something that would keep the car from running. It can be little things, too. After all, nothing drives further while broken than an enthusiast’s car.

For example, this is what needs attention on my two cars:

2007 BMW Z4

Roof motor

Windshield w asher p ump

Some light somewhere (there’s a warning on the dash)

S ervice engine soon light

R ecall saying the car could burst into flames

Sagging h eadliner

Cracked weatherstripping around the windshield

2006 Ford Explorer

S low air leak in one of the tires

See guys, this is a safe place to talk about what’s wrong. Get this stuff off your chest. We’ve all been there: a time when we didn’t want to admit something was wrong with our car, but we knew there was. Be brave!



Tell everyone on the jalopnik dot com, what’s wrong with your car?