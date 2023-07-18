Here's What MotorWeek Thought Of Compact Sedans Back In 2000

These days, the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic are still going strong, but there isn’t nearly as much demand for compact sedans as there was back in the early 2000s. Heck, neither Dodge nor Ford sells a compact sedan in the U.S. anymore. That’s just what happens when customers continue to drift toward crossovers, SUVs and trucks.

But the year 2000 saw plenty of compact sedans, and at the time, MotorW eek rounded up five of the most popular options for a little comparison test. Or maybe “roundup” is a better term than “comparison test.” The team tested the cars but didn’t end up picking a specific winner. Instead, it’s presented more as a list of pros and cons for each, with the viewer being expected to decide for themselves which car was the better choice for them.

The good news is, the cars they chose were all the sportier versions, which meant slightly more powerful engines, better handling and sometimes slightly better styling. Thanks to its poor build quality, you don’t see many Dodge Neon R/Ts on the road anymore, but this nearly 23-year-old review is a great reminder that Dodge really had something with Neon back in the day. 150 hp and 135 lb-ft of torque isn’t a lot by today’s standards, and its 8.3-second zero-to-60 mph time is pretty slow, but the Neon R/T also stood out for its excellent steering and braking performance.

It was also interesting to look back at the 2001 Toyota Corolla S and listen to John Davis basically say the only reason to buy it is Toyota’s build quality. It hit 60 mph in 9.2 seconds, making it the slowest of the group and “while the S may look sporty, handling is strictly economy car.” E ven with optional ABS, the brakes weren’t exactly sporty either, stopping the Corolla S from 60 mph in 143 feet compared to the Neon R/T’s 105 feet.

As for the rest of the cars that MotorWeek tested, you’ll have to watch the video below to find out what they thought.