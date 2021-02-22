What Modern Car Feature Annoys You Most?

Image : Suzuki

For all our nostalgia of the cars we grew up with, modern cars have some fantastic amenities we take for granted. Backup cameras are pretty awesome; so too are blind spot warning lights in side mirrors (though, dedicated blind spot mirrors are a low-tech solution to the same problem). Personally, phone projection software is one of the first things I’d miss in an older car, and we haven’t even touched on assisted driving features yet, like adaptive cruise control.



Of course, not all modern features are useful or welcome though, which brings us to today’s question: What modern car feature don’t you like?

I haven’t driven many new cars on the bleeding edge of tech in the last few years, though one “convenience” I keep coming across and can’t stand is lane departure warning — particularly implementations that cause the steering wheel to vibrate. I don’t know about you, but I don’t find myself drifting out of lanes all that often, and the cone of acceptable lane placement in the cars I’ve driven that have such a system tends to be quite narrow. In fact, the first time I experienced it, in a 2020 Nissan Sentra, I thought something was gravely wrong with the car before I realized that the sporadic buzzing was a feature, not a bug. Thankfully, most of the time you can turn it off.

That’s a relatively minor complaint though — a mere nuisance more than a deal-breaker. What’s a feature in modern cars you’d prefer to do without?