Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

The other day I was watching a video on youtube about AMC and I was reminded of the Hurst SC/Rambler, a car that featured some really special decals on the hood.

You’d need those decals (and the brash patriotic paint job and the blue wheels) to let you know that there were 390 cubic inches of AMX-sourced V8 under the hood being fed by that massive scoop rather than the staid straight-sixes under the hoods of most Ramblers.

Luckily for us, the big arrow decal points air exactly where it needs to go and if you’re driving you get to enjoy looking down the hood at the giant “AIR” lettering out there on the top of the scoop too. These decals are not shy about what’s underneath them and I think that’s a big part of what makes them so good. I’m willing to entertain other ideas as to what makes a good decal, though.

Which ones do you think are really great? If you’ve got some thoughts, leave them right here in the comments and don’t forget to include pics of whatever cars you think wear their decals best.