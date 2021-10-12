Picture this: you’re re-watching The Flintstonesm and you wonder, “How fast could I get the The Flintmobile to go?” We’ve all been there, right? But, The Flintmobile isn’t the only fictitious vehicle created exclusively for the realms of TV, film, and video games. With that in mind, we want to know, what is the one made up car that you wish was real?

Advertisement

From the video game realm, titles like Halo, Batman: Arkham Knight and Mario Kart have come up with the some incredible cars that look like a lot of fun to drive. And while one creative engineering firm managed to bring a car from Gran Turismo Sport off the screen and onto the race track, that series has also drawn up a host of other exotic machines that may never see the light of day.

TV shows like The Simpsons and The Munsters have also produced a number of crazy looking cars. Each of these cartoon creations all made perfect sense in the show, but how would they work as a daily driver? Could you picture yourself taking the Canyonero on a camping trip?

Then there’s the silver screen, a hotbed for imaginative designers to run wild. For me, I’d love to see the Jaguar C-X75 from James Bond flick Spectre make it into the real world. Sure, the car was initially created as a concept that Jaguar planned to put into production. But the project was shelved, meaning that this car’s only running came on the streets of Rome.

But, looking back through the made up world, what other vehicles do you think deserve a chance to hit the streets? We’re looking for the best made up machines that were created for film, TV or games that you think would be great to drive in real life. So, what fictitious cars do you think deserve to be turned into reality?