A cheap car is a gateway to freedom and opportunity, but you have to pick the right one. What is the most reliable car you can buy for under $5,000?
A good set of inexpensive wheels can give a student the freedom to travel, or anyone the ability to expand their horizons for work. You don’t need a new car to reliably get from A to B!
It’s no secret that I’m a lover of getting the absolute most out of a car for as little money as possible. I bought a $1,700 Volkswagen Touareg with 178,000 miles to haul my Japanese kei car imports home from Maryland and Washington. I’ve added about 8,000 miles to the odometer — most of them towing — and I’ve only spent about $600 in new tires and $250 on an exhaust pipe fix. Its check engine light isn’t even on right now.
I’d caution against buying a cheap Touareg, but you can’t go wrong with a Toyota Camry.
The Camry offers you a decent amount of space with a splash of luxury, wrapped up in a time-tested shell. A Camry is also so inoffensive that you can park one in an HOA or drive it to an office job without getting angry letters about driving a beater. And while any car can be unreliable, the Camry seems to be hard to kill.
My rally car last year was a Camry that I jumped many times at a HooptieX time trial. Despite my best efforts, it survived and even drove six hours home.
Best yet, a Camry is cheap, even in this inflated used car market.
DISCUSSION
When you start plumbing the depths of 20 year old beaters, individual care, attention, and maintenance records are worth 100x more than factory build quality.
I’d take a Jaguar with a reliable owner and a stack of paperwork over a Camry that was neglected or beat to hell.
In an otherwise close contest though, the usual suspects seem to still be the best though. Toyota anything. 3800 powered anything. Vehicles typically driven by older owners. Trucks. Things without CVTs.