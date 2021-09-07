Minivans seemed boring to me as a member of a family with a strict trucks-only policy. That is, until I hopped into a minivan , and I had to rethink my opinions of the “boring” minivan very carefully. I finally accepted that minivans kind of kicked ass. What is the most boring car that you love?



I will qualify the question with a “no-sleepers” clause, this is not the place to make your case for the Taurus SHO and Chevy SS . The thing is, cars like these were only boring on the surface, broadly speaking. What I mean by boring cars is mostly just those that don’t elicit an emotional response from the majority of drivers, even from enthusiasts. Hell, maybe even especially from enthusiasts.

Cars like the HHR, rather than the SSR. The HHR was a little too close to the design of the PT Cruiser, I thought, but many drivers are fond of it. I used to hate the HHR until I noticed that it looked like someone shrank the Chevrolet Uplander. And the Chevy Uplander is really the closest modern(ish) van I’ve seen to the Astro. You can probably guess that I’m a big fan of the Chevy Uplander, then. I mean, have you ever seen the Uplander from a rear-quarter angle? It’s got subtle Astro vibes, which automatically puts it in the like column for me. I think the design is cute.

The Uplander was never going to have rabid fans like the Pontiac Aztek, but it did what it was meant it to do. It was an OK minivan. If you follow the syllogism that all minivans are Good Cars, and the Uplander is a minivan, then we should conclude that the Uplander was a Good Car. It’s just a very boring car. But what about you? What’s the most boring car that you love?