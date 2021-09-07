Minivans seemed boring to me as a member of a family with a strict trucks-only policy. That is, until I hopped into a minivan, and I had to rethink my opinions of the “boring” minivan very carefully. I finally accepted that minivans kind of kicked ass. What is the most boring car that you love?
I will qualify the question with a “no-sleepers” clause, this is not the place to make your case for the Taurus SHO and Chevy SS. The thing is, cars like these were only boring on the surface, broadly speaking. What I mean by boring cars is mostly just those that don’t elicit an emotional response from the majority of drivers, even from enthusiasts. Hell, maybe even especially from enthusiasts.
Cars like the HHR, rather than the SSR. The HHR was a little too close to the design of the PT Cruiser, I thought, but many drivers are fond of it. I used to hate the HHR until I noticed that it looked like someone shrank the Chevrolet Uplander. And the Chevy Uplander is really the closest modern(ish) van I’ve seen to the Astro. You can probably guess that I’m a big fan of the Chevy Uplander, then. I mean, have you ever seen the Uplander from a rear-quarter angle? It’s got subtle Astro vibes, which automatically puts it in the like column for me. I think the design is cute.
The Uplander was never going to have rabid fans like the Pontiac Aztek, but it did what it was meant it to do. It was an OK minivan. If you follow the syllogism that all minivans are Good Cars, and the Uplander is a minivan, then we should conclude that the Uplander was a Good Car. It’s just a very boring car. But what about you? What’s the most boring car that you love?
DISCUSSION
I honestly love me a good van. Vans are honest, hard working and serve a purpose. People who buy vans do a lot of research and have strong preferences for what van they want. I’m partial to the Kansas City produced Ford Transit, and I was very happy when Ford put the old reliable Econoline out to pasture and arrived in the 20th Century with the Transit the rest of the world has enjoyed for decades. Chevy has said F you to that proposition of course, may the Express live another 100 years. The Mercedes Sprinter is by far the nicest van and makes an excellent shuttle or Airstream. Vans are boring, but they are critical to daily life! (Mural vans do not count, as those are by far too interesting!)