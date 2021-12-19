The end of the FIA Formula One World Championship season usually means saying farewell to at least one driver in the field. Add in the drivers already in F1 who leave their current teams to move to other teams, and there’s a decent amount of driver movement each season.

While the teams can be ruthless in selecting drivers, they can be just as gracious to those who have brought success to the team. Here are some of the gifts that F1 personalities have received at this season’s end to get in the holiday spirit .