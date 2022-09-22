When you’re in the market for a new car, you often find yourself thinking about the bits you love or hate about your current set of wheels. Maybe you’re a fan of the design, but don’t like the seats. Or perhaps you love driving it, but get endlessly annoyed by its lane-keeping systems.



And the joy of getting yourself a new car is that you can pick out the bits you don’t like about your old ride, and find something that doesn’t have them. So that’s what we’re discussing today, we want to know what features your next car can do without.

Obviously, there are the essentials like four wheels, tires, a few doors, and probably a seat or two. But after that, there is all manner of features you can opt for, or not . You want massaging seats, check. You want an enormous V8, check. You want more screens than the average house, check.

But which of these features are you making sure isn’t present in your next car?

When you bought your current car, you might have jumped at the opportunity to enjoy a panoramic glass roof. But now, you realize that an opening sunroof is actually infinitely better. Or perhaps you chose an automatic that came with a futuristic push-button shifter, only to quickly spot all its flaws.

You might even be getting fed up with the internal combustion engine that powers your current ride. Then, you could be eyeing up a swanky EV from the likes of Kia or Hyundai.

Whatever feature you’re looking to drop from your next car, we want to hear. So head to the comments section below and let us know the features that your next car can do without. We’ll round up some of the top comments in a slideshow tomorrow.