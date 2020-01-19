What Facelift Did Most To Make Things Worse?

Image : Cole Marzen on Twitter, citing “Chinese media.”

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars. Prev Next View All

Earlier this week, we showed you some pictures of wha t is likely the new Chevrolet Equinox. We weren’t all that impressed, and I’m pretty sure you weren’t either.



With this new Equinox, i t kind of seems like Chevy’s designers slid back a bit from where t hey started. Or at least from what they managed to pull together after a reportedly even worse first draft that never saw the light of day. You might think that something like this couldn’t happen after that first design mishap, but this is General Motors we’re talking about. If it isn’t a giant SUV or built in Bowling Green, Kentucky, it’s probably not getting much attention from the bosses.

Advertisement

But while the new Equinox really seems to be a regression, it’s probably not the worst facelift we’ve seen. I challenge you, Jalopnik’s famed commentariat, to find us the worst face-lift progressions out there. Cars that really were just made uglier or worse by an update meant to make things better. Post your findings in the comments below and don’t forget to include the pictures so we know just how bad things got.