For nearly all intents and purposes, self-driving cars aren’t “here” yet, in the sense that nearly nobody can summon a driverless car to come pick them up right this second. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t testing heavily, including with some Waymo test cars out in Arizona. We’re about to go check them out. What do you want to know?



After all, cars that can drive themselves for at least some amount of time greater than a few minutes exist. According to Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, there are more than 1,400 self-driving vehicles on U.S. roads right now, but nearly all of them have a human driver at the wheel.



And then there’s a much smaller group of companies operating fully self-driving cars without safety drivers. Perhaps the most notable of them is Waymo, Google’s self-driving car unit, which has some totally driverless cars on the road in Chandler, Arizona, just south of Phoenix.



Waymo currently operates a driverless taxi service called Waymo One in Chandler that’s in a kind of beta phase; not fully available to the public but in use by members of an early rider program. We’re about to go see what it’s made of, and we’ll shoot some videos while we’re there.



But before we do, what do you want to know about the Waymo driverless car experience? Let us know in the comments.

