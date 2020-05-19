What Do You Want To Know About The New Porsche 911 Turbo S?

Photo : Andrew P Collins ( Instagram

We’re trying to turn the car reviews tap back on as safely as possible over here, and luckily for us (and you!), automakers are willing to loan out some hardware for Jalopnik to test and talk about. So, what do you want to know about the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S?

A quick flip through the brochure on this version of the new-for-2020 992 variant indicates that it lists for over $200,000 and claims 640 horsepower from its twin-turbo boxer six-cylinder engine. That means 0 to 60 in under three seconds and a top speed of, holy shit, 205 mph? Is that right? I see so many base-model 911s roaming around Los Angeles every week that I honestly forget some of these are serious supercars.

All modern 911s are solid performers but that big gaping scoop on the car’s haunch, just fore of the rear wheel, is the easiest way to tell that you’re looking at a Turbo instead of a slowly Carrera (which incidentally, is also turbocharged). A base 911 is rated to 379 HP, so yeah, you don’t need any other Porsche knowledge to understand that the Turbo model name means business.

This Turbo runs an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) automatic with all-wheel drive. (The automaker has named this system Porsche Traction Management).

So far I’ve driven the car all of 25 feet, to put it in a parking spot. I’m lukewarm on the cockpit design but the body is simply beautiful, especially in Guards Red. Red sports cars just hit different.

Anyway, I’ll scroll through the comment section here as I shake the car down and write it up for your entertainment and education.

Meanwhile, some baseball card stats:

Most aggressive: 0 to 60 mph time: 2.6 seconds

Top claimed quarter mile time: 10.5 seconds

Claimed top speed: 205 mph