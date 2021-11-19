There’s only one other car that’s done the Tesla thing of knocking my brain into the back of my skull, and it’s this Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. I laughed out loud.

That first momentary hook-up (itself coming after the moment of chirping all four tires in the cold) took place over maybe a few car lengths at a dozen or so miles per hour. It was enough to have me wondering how Ford justifies selling this much acceleration to anybody who wants it. I’ve driven an old GT500, and this is only slightly less stupid.

That quick hit is only a little piece of what I want to know about the Mach-E. I want to know if this is the car you buy if you look at the entire Tesla ecosystem and say, “I’d rather not,” even if you still want an electric car.

I mean, I’ve driven a new Nissan Leaf. It’s, I think, as good as any EV needs to be, but it also is not a car that tells you, “I’m living in the future, ” in quite the same way that a Tesla (or even a VW ID.4) does.

I’ve also logged a decent amount of miles in an ID.4, but I’m holding back my review of that car until I’m done with this thing. On paper, it’s the VW’s closest rival, just as it is for Tesla.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this high-tier Mach-E GT feels a lot more luxury-oriented than I’d expect and feels like it’s aiming more at Audi than VW. Looking at Audi’s EV sales in the States, maybe that’s a mistake!

Anyway, let me know what you want to know about this thing. I’ll be putting a few hundred miles on it and hauling a couple of bikes around with it, too. Does it feel like a big-but-space-inefficient crossover? Does it feel closer to an extra-big hatchback? I’ll find out!