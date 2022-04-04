This weekend, I spent a little over 250 miles behind the wheel of a 2022 BMW M440i Gran Coupe xDrive — and in exchange for BMW graciously lending me the car, I must write a review on it. Before I do that, though, I want to know what you want to know.

Just to get a few things out of the way: Y es, I think the front end is ugly. I also think it’s dumb that the seats are manual. I also think as-near-as-makes-no-difference $70,000 is a lot of money for a 4 series. And, yes the steering is a bit numb for “The Ultimate Driving Machine.”

All that being said, I liked the car for what it was and the type of performance it delivered. My grandma liked it a lot too, and she doesn’t like anything. We went to an antique show in Wayne, New Jersey in it. Wonderful time.

Anyway, the car. It comes with a turbocharged inline six- cylinder engine that was as smooth as a well thought out metaphor. BMW claims the engine makes 382 horsepower. That is a flat- out lie. I would be shocked if this thing was making less than 450 horsepower at the crank.

We’re all familiar with the 4 series, but what is the Gran Coupe, exactly? Well, it’s one of those four door coupe things, like the Mercedes CLS or Audi A5 Sportback. What that means is that the rear seats are tight. You can absolutely get human- sized people back there, but you should only reserve it for people you don’t like much.

The driver’s cockpit is all traditional BMW, and I mean that in the best way. Everything just makes sense and is laid out logically. It’s the same story with iDrive, which should honestly be the infotainment system to which all other infotainment systems are measured. I’ll get more into this in the review itself.

So, these are a few little niblets of details about the BMW M440i Gran Coupe. Drop me a line in the comments for whatever else you want to know, and I’ll do my best to answer!