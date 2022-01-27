Less weight, more power. It’s a tried and true recipe for building a fast car. The Acura NSX is an incredible piece of machinery already, offering an experience that no other six-figure sports car does. With the Type-S model Acura hopes to send it off with a bang, kicking the horsepower up to an even 600 with bigger turbos . It’s more than that, though, as the car features weight-saving carbon fiber, enhanced aerodynamics, and advanced tuning for the suspension, engine, electric motors, and transmission.

I genuinely enjoyed the couple of times I was able to drive a non-Type-S NSX. I think that the car got an unfair shake because it was delivered in pre-production to journalists with the wrong tires and tuning. It was far too quiet and calm for what most people want in a sports car, and the tires had nowhere near enough grip. In short order Acura figured that out and delivered a summer tire option , plus sharper angled bodywork, and a louder exhaust in the facelifted models. It’s a really advanced car, delivering Porsche 918 Spyder-level tech, and nearly as much speed, for literally one tenth of the price.

As you read this I’m on a plane flying to Daytona, Florida for a weekend at the famed 24 Hour race. Before the race, on Friday evening, I get the opportunity to drive this beastly beauty around the famed high banks to get a feel for what the track-focused version of Acura’s big dog hybrid can do on track. I don’t want you to get jealous — okay, maybe I do just a little bit — so I’m giving you this opportunity to ask everything you want to know about the car.

I’m very much looking forward to finding out what the extra downforce, optional carbon brakes, and new fancy bits add to the NSX experience. Obviously it’s going to be a fun time, but will the Type-S stand up to the other cars in its class?