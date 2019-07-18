Photo: Aaron Brown/Jalopnik

This has been one hell of a week as my BMW E36 M3 and I are on the road, heading to the New England Forest Rally. My constant companion on this journey—besides my co-driver—is a fully loaded Dodge Durango SRT.

The last time we drove this thing was around when it launched in 2017. Back then, Jalopnik Reviews Editor Andrew Collins summarized the truck by saying “...after herding this 475-horsepower heifer around a race track I think, maybe, the idea of this car is a lot more fun than actually driving it.”

Advertisement

This time around, I won’t be getting track time in the Durango, but I will be putting it through its paces by using it as a rally car hauler and support vehicle during New England Forest Rally this weekend.

So anyway, what do you want to know about it? Does staring deeply into this velvety green make you go blind? Or are you dumbfounded by how Fiat Chrysler managed to option it up to around $76,000? Or maybe you want to hear some sporty driving impressions and descriptions of its towing abilities in a real-life situation? Let me know!

Advertisement

Oh, this is also probably a good time to say, come to the rally if you’re in New England! Say hi! I might give you a sticker.