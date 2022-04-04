I’m currently in quaint and quiet Dahlonega, Georgia waiting for my opportunity to get behind the wheel of Can-Am’s Defender lineup of side-by-sides. This hardcore work machine is built in a number of different specifications for trail bashing, hunting, hauling, farming, and really whatever hobby you can throw at it. It looks like a hard working machine, but it can also be spec’d in a way to make it go really fast. The top-spec engine offered in the Defender has more horsepower than some of my sports cars.

Advertisement

I’ll admit, I’m not very well versed in off-roading in general, or side-by-sides specifically. I’m not a farmer (anymore), I’m not a hunter, and I don’t do much muddin’. So what’s a vehicle like this going to do for me? Well, I guess that’s what I’m here to find out. Could I use a machine like this around the homestead? Would I like riding it on trails enough to trailer it to an ORV park? I’m keen to know, and maybe you are, too.

Most of my off-road action has been on two wheels lately, but I’m looking forward to kicking up some dust and hopefully keeping the damn thing shiny side up. I’d really like to make it out the other side of this adventure without busting up any machinery or, worse, myself.

With available engines on up to 82 horsepower, and the option to add fifth and sixth wheels, the Defender looks pretty much ready for anything. If this is the kind of machine you’re looking to know more about, here’s your opportunity. Ask your questions in the comments below, and I’ll keep them in mind while I’m out testing it tomorrow so I can answer them in my review. How much ham could a Can-Am can if a Can-Am could can ham?