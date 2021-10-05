The outgoing Toyota Tundra has been around since 1066 AD, so it’s about time Toyota’s full-size truck gets new bones. What do you want to know about it?

I’m in San Antonio about to drive the 2022 Toyota Tundra. It’s the first Tundra redesign since the 2007 model year. Yes, you read that right — the current “XK50" generation Tundra has been out for 15 model years! And it’s even offered the exact same 5.7-liter V8 making 381 horsepower and mated to a six-speed automatic transmission:

It’s about damn time Toyota switch things up, and given how long it’s been, it should be no surprise that some of the changes for the 2022 model are quite significant. For example, the leaf-sprung rear axle? Gone and replaced with a five-link coil sprung design similar to that of the Ram 1500:

The 5.7-liter V8 that has powered most Tundras over that 15- year run gets replaced by either a 387 horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 or a 437 horsepower hybrid 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. The six-speed auto is gone, and a ten-speed takes its place. Max towing is rated at 12,000 pounds, max payload is quoted at 1,940 — both solid figures (the former is actually damn good).

The body is now partially made of some clever lightweight materials; the exterior looks like, well, that (I’m looking forward to seeing it in person); and t he interior is all new:

The red touches on the TRD Pro model shown above seem quite loud in that photo, and I wouldn’t consider the cabin “elegant” — it all seems a bit chunky (see the huge vents, giant shifter handle, and large Toyota badge on the dash) — but let’s see what I think in person.

Let me know what you want to learn about the new San Antonio, Texas-built pickup.