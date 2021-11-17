Toyota is trying to capitalize on two trends at once with its upcoming Corolla Cross. The Corolla, always a reliable choice, has a nameplate that buyers trust — but more and more people are turning away from sedans in favor of the taller, more spacious crossover. Is this a combination that’ll work? I’m putting it to the test soon, and I want to know what you want to know.

Advertisement

The Corolla Cross debuted back in June at a massive press event at Toyota’s headquarters. I was there for the reveal and had a chance to sit in the vehicle at the time, so I have a vague familiarity with some of its ergonomic interior features — but we didn’t see the Corolla Cross turned on, and we didn’t get to drive it. That’s what I’m sorting out now.

The Toyota Corolla Cross has an option of front- or all-wheel drive, and its 2.0-liter engine will make an estimated 169 horsepower and can tow up to 1,500 pounds — which aren’t massive numbers but are probably exactly what most folks are going to need out of their crossover. And yes, Toyota strove to retain some decent fuel numbers: 32 mpg combined for the FWD model and 30 mpg combined for the AWD model.

And there are also those interior features I mentioned earlier: a seven-inch digital dashboard and eight-inch infotainment screen, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, plenty of USB ports, and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.

All of those specs sound decent on paper, but the true test of any vehicle is how it fares on the road. I’m going to be putting the Corolla Cross through its paces out in Los Angeles during the Auto Show, so if you’re keen on learning something specific about this debut machine, let me know, and I’ll do my best to satiate your curiosity.