Not long ago, we got our first look at the new 2022 Subaru WRX, and the internet was not happy. The turbocharged flat-four may make 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, but did that matter? Not at all. Not when there were wheel arches with black body cladding to complain about.

Reportedly, the new WRX’s design looks better in person, but I still haven’t seen it with my own eyes, so I can’t say for sure yet either way. But that will change this week when I finally get the chance to drive the new WRX. Will my eyeballs hate how it looks? Will the black cladding grow on me?

I suspect the answer to both questions will probably be “no,” but I’d like to think the driving experience will make it easier to look past that particular design decision. Then again, just like with the Hyundai Elantra N, I guess black paint would make the plastic around the wheel arches harder to see.

Really, I think the thing I’m most interested in learning about is the CVT. That doesn’t necessarily mean I’m not interested in the manual, though. At the very worst, it will probably be fine. But the CVT? There’s no telling how frustrating an experience that will be to drive.

Or maybe it’s actually good now? You never know. Subaru could have finally figured out the performance CVT, and we don’t know it yet. But I will after Tuesday.

Driving impressions will be embargoed, so I won’t be able to answer questions related to that until the embargo lifts (or some other outlet decides to break it). But here’s your chance to ask anything about the 2022 Subaru WRX.

Are you concerned about the ride quality? Do you want to know how hard it will be to pop off that cladding? Do you need to know how hard it is to load a 200-pound suitcase that definitely doesn’t contain a body into the trunk?

Ask away in the comments below.