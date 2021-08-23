Even before driving it, I can probably tell you that the 992-generation 911 GTS is a pretty good sports car. It’ll be comfortable and fast and fun and pretty, that’s a foregone conclusion. The GTS is basically a Carrera S with 30 more horsepower and all of the fancy options you’d want made standard. It’s usually the sweet spot of the Porsche lineup, offering an extra dash of the sportiness without ditching the comfort and daily usability.

The 2022 Porsche Carrera GTS pumps 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque from a 3-liter turbocharged flat six. That’s not too far off GT3 numbers! If you check the lightweight package option box, it drops 55 pounds from a Carrera S as well, adding a lithium battery and lightweight glass, deleting the rear seat, and fitting carbon buckets up front . I hope this is the one I get to drive. It’s got extra go-fast, but it also piles on the braking factor, as it cribs the same calipers and rotors from the 911 Turbo.

The GTS package, of course, is available in coupe, convertible and targa body styles with choice of 7-s peed manual or 8-speed PDK gearboxes. In coupe and convertible guise you have a choice of RWD or AWD . I’ll take a rear-drive coupe with a stick, please and thank you. That model starts off the lineup with a base price of $138,050 after destination. That’s about 25 grand shy of a 992-generation GT3, so if you don’t want to get quite that crazy, this is the car for you.

I am currently sitting in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Porsche Cars North America headquarters, waiting to get my grubby hands on this beauty. I know what I want to know about it, but here’s your chance to tell me what you want to know about it. What should I be looking for? What has piqued your interest? I probably won’t be able to tell you anything about its water fording capabilities, but other than that, leave the inquiries that keep you up at night in the comments below.

Since the GTS was introduced with the 997 generation of this car, which was somehow over a decade ago, it has been a real value proposition, if such a thing could be said of a 6-figure sports car. I’m not the kind of guy to spend that kind of money on a car, but if you are and want to know a thing or two, here’s your chance.