Because my husband used to work for a Mercedes-Benz dealership, I’ve done my best to avoid driving a Mercedes because my favorite response to him waxing poetic about all the automaker’s great, luxury features is to say, “I don’t know. Sounds fake.” Unfortunately for my longstanding bit, I have now driven a Mercedes, and I want to know what you want to know about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+.

Keep in mind here that I had this car for a few hours, so I didn’t get a chance to really put it through its paces, and I didn’t have the opportunity to do the most important thing: charging. I can tell you all about the ride feel and the tech, though.

I drove the EQS 450+ at a massive get-together for women in the automotive industry where we had the opportunity to drive 22 different vehicles over the span of three days in and around the Los Angeles area. I got in a good mix of city driving, stop-and-go highway traffic driving, and even a few chances to push the actual speed limits. I also hung out in a parking lot and played with technology for a while, because there is a lot to wrap your head around.

In addition to this being my first Merc experience, it was also my first time hopping behind the wheel of something that had massive screens on the dashboard, the infotainment system, and for the passenger. It was, to say the least, rather overwhelming.

I’ll give you a spoiler: I’m still trying to figure out how I feel about it. Was the tech cool? It was, very. Would I like it on a daily basis? That remains unclear. Was it a good-looking car? No, not really, but I also love it for that. It kind of reminds me of a porpoise: undoubtedly a beautiful animal, but in that goofy way that kinda makes you laugh.

But I gave it a go, and I’m going to start forming some definite thoughts for y’all so I can craft them into a full-fledged review.