So far, I’ve spent a little over 250 miles driving the Lexus LC. I’m tempted to ask them to let me have it. But I agreed to write a review on it and that’s what I’m going to do. Before anything though, I’d like to know if you guys wanted to know anything about it.

Advertisement

Let me get something out of the way first: I love the LC. Yes, I know it’s an old person/old money GT in the same vein as an 11th- gen Ford T-Bird or Bentley Continential GT or any year of the Mercedes SL. But this thing is rolling art; a concept car put into production. If I could park it inside of my house on the side of my bed I would. But anyway…



The LC is Lexus’ flagship. “But I thought the LS was?” you might ask. Not anymore. It’s true that LS embodies what the Lexus brand is, but the LC goes further than that. Think of it as an LS coupe in a sense that looks just as big as an LS , but it’s strangely smaller measuring just 187.4 inches long. That’s 0.9 inches shorter than a Ford Mustang for perspective.



While a hybrid 3.5-liter V6 is available on the LC 500h, the LC 500 is powered by the same 5.0-liter V8 used in all the F cars. That V8 makes 471 American muscle car-sounding horses in the LC.



G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off Fire TV Stick 4K Streamin' USA

Allows you to use a bunch of streaming services in one place, grants access to live TV thanks to things like YouTube TV, and can be controlled using your voice. Buy for $40 at Amazon

I mentioned that this thing is rolling art right? It’s not just the exterior, that extends to the interior too. You’re surrounded by curves and angles of leather and suede that all makes for a surprisingly intuitive interior. At first glance, you may get turned off by a certain interior feature that I’ll mention in the review, but you weirdly will get used to it.



I think that’s enough of a preview before the real review. Just let me know what you might want to know about it down in the comments.

