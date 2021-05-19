What Do You Want To Know About The 2022 Honda Civic?

Image : Honda

Ahhh the Civic; it’s the car of choice for everyone from street racers to folks who want an uncomplicated a-to-b machine that doesn’t ask too much of them. Such a versatile car is well-loved in the car community, and rightfully so. Honda let me have one of the all-new 2022 Honda Civics for a whole week. I have a few days left in it and man, I like it. But what would you like to know about it?

I can’t talk much about what I like so far, because of certain blood curses that will befall me should I break the sacred oath of a first drive embargo agreement. Just know it’s [REDACTED] and particularly [REDACTED] and I really like [REDACTED]. So I don’t mess anything up, I’ll let Justin Westbrook tell you what we know so far:

It will be available in LX and Sport trims with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque linked to a CVT. The Sport trim adds Sport and Eco drive mode options, paddle shifters and black alloy wheels over the LX trim, which gets covered steelies. The Sport also weighs slightly more at 2,935 lbs. versus the LX’s 2,877 lbs. The new Honda Civic EX and Touring trims get a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 180 HP and 177 lb-ft of torque at a slightly lower redline than the 2.0-liter unit, still connected to a CVT. The Touring trim adds drive mode selection, paddle shifters and 18-inch grey-tone wheels wheels over the EX’s 17-inch alloys with black inserts. All four trims get all-season tires. All four Civic sedan trims come with Honda Sensing tech, 10 airbags and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The EX gets wireless phone connectivity and a blind spot information system, and the Touring adds onto that package with a cross traffic monitor warning, low-speed cruise control with auto-braking, 12-speaker Bose audio setup and a 9-inch touchscreen. The other three trims get a 7-inch screen.﻿

Still no word on the hatchback, but it has to still be in the works, right? Westbrook has got some more deets over there on that blog you can check out, but you get the general picture. So, what else would you like to know ?