What Do You Want To Know About The 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250?

Image : Harley-Davidson

“That’s a Harley?”

The Motor Company is doing something totally different, and it’s called the Pan America. It’s widely known that the Adventure segment of the motorcycle world has gone bananas in the last couple of years, and frankly any motorcycle company would be silly to not offer one. So here it is, Harley’s competitor to the BMW GS, Ducati Multistrada, KTM Super Adventure and others of that ilk.

Advertisement

With a 150-horsepower, 94 lb-ft Revolution Max V-twin engine popping off between your legs, this is pretty obviously going to be a rowdy ride. The futuristic fairing and narrow squinty headlight make this bike a rare beauty in a segment full of uggos. And considering it starts at just $17,319, it’s a seriously competitively priced bike from a brand not known for pricing anything competitively.

I’m genuinely excited about this bike. Harley has the stigma of being for fuddy-duddy leather daddies, but lately it has been building some seriously badass machines; I think this one has the potential to be a real winner. I will have the next two days of riding in the deserts of Southern California to determine whether or not this is true. Harley has invited me to ride the Pan America at the famous RawHyde school in Mojave, with one day of learning maneuvers and skill building followed by an adventure ride and photography day. I’m optimistic that it’ll kick a lot of ass.

I will argue that the LiveWire was the most important new bike from Harley in the last five years, at least, because it is a seriously competent bike and really sends home the fact that Harley is focused on changing to fit the new reality of the motorcycle market. As important as that bike was, the Pan America is twice as important, because it has the potential to be a huge seller.

With all of that said, this is your chance. What do you want to know about the Pan America 1250? And while we’re at it, what do you want to know about off-road riding schools?