What Do You Want To Know About The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody?

Photo : Elizabeth Blackstock

It has a mouthful of a name, but you may never drive a car as muscular as it is desperately fun. It’s the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, baby!

I’m in the middle of a full week with this magical machine, and even though the weather hasn’t been ideal for my first outing in a rear wheel drive performance car that boasts almost 800 horsepower, I’ve been having one hell of a time. Not only is the most satisfying gas-guzzler I’ve ever driven, but everyone in my entire family has been fielding questions about it wherever we go. I dropped my younger sister off at her math class, and all the preteens were ogling at the window. I dropped my mom off at the Nissan dealership to pick up her Armada, and she had to let people know that, no, this isn’t actually her daughter’s car. My neighbors hear the doors unlock and wait outside to ask if that’s what they think it is. My grandpa won’t stop asking for photos. My brother asked if he can have the engine to put in his Scamp. I think this is the first time my mom has been legitimately impressed by the fact that I write about cars, whereas most of the time she's just glad I've found something to do that makes me happy.

Photo : Elizabeth Blackstock

It’s definitely a vehicle that demands attention, which has taken more adjustment from me than dealing with mad wheel spin on damp roads (although I’ve quite enjoyed scaring the shit out of my sister with that whole situation). No one has ever paid attention to my Mazda 2 aside from once when it was parked at COTA and someone drew a penis on the window in dust.

And I figured that, if I’m going to be writing about this fella, I should know what you want to know before I take this sweet fella out for a long weekend drive.