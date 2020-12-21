What Do You Want To Know About The 2021 Aston Martin DBX?

2021 Aston Martin DBX Image : Aston Martin

Aston Martin has come a long way from playing second-fiddle to BMW in the running for which company provides James Bond with his iconic gadget car. With a full suite of new, loud, gas-powered sports cars on sale, will the 2021 Aston Martin DBX — the brand’s first crossover — rake in enough cash to make up for all of Aston’s expensive, Brexit-worried fun cars?



These thoughts and many more torture me as I waste my nights considering the Buckinghamshire Green DBX crossover matched with an All Sahara Tan Leather interior I’m due to review. Aston noted that this color is not available on the online configurator for whatever reason. Is that good?

I know what you’re probably wondering; it costs $205,186, U.S.

This is not a track vehicle and I will not judge it like one, nor will I judge it like a proper off-roader, which it clearly is not. At least I won’t be doing those experiments this week. Instead, I plan to benchmark it to the DBS Superleggera I drove back in February, and the DB11 I briefly drove last year. Is it a good Aston Martin?

The basic specs involve a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission. There’s an electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle, an all-wheel-drive system with an active transfer case and “triple-chamber” air suspension. My ride is also equipped with 22-inch wheels and an optional $2,300 sports exhaust upgrade package.

It happens to be on winter tires and there’s snow everywhere. What would you like to know about it?