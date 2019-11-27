What Do You Want To Know About The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S?

When I first laid eyes on the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, I was mildly affronted. I didn’t find it particularly attractive, and because I’m shallow, a car’s looks absolutely factor into how I feel about it. However! After about two days with it, I regret my chair-side dismissal immediately. The car is good. It might even be great. What do you want to know about it?

To recap, the GT 63 S is the four-door coupe Mercedes-AMG offers as one of its top-of-the-line models. The 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 in the S version (which I have) has been tuned to produce an eye-watering 630 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic. It’s viciously fast, and way more than enough to get even grandma in trouble.

Things I like so far? The rear-axle steering and the hatch design of the trunk. The former makes the car feel far more petite than it is in tight turns and around town, and the latter allowed us to fit two suitcases (one large, one medium), three duffel bags filled with holiday gifts, four boxes of tissues, two cases of wine, a curtain rod and a 3,000-milliliter bottle of wine for our Thanksgiving commute. And that’s not even what we had stored in the back seat and footwell. The GT 63 S truly feels like a daily useable supercar.

And ours is, in my boyfriend’s words, “tricked the fuck out.” Base price starts at $159,000, but after you add in things like the pretty white exterior paint ($1,515), Saddle Brown Nappa leather interior ($2,560), carbon fiber engine cover ($1,500), 21-inch forged wheels ($3,200), a fancy sound system ($4,550), and a rear-seat Executive Package ($3,550), final MSRP comes to $185,830. The carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, though, thank Christ.

Also, also also! We’re going to be parsing these questions for ideas to feature in our Ask Us Anything video series. What’s something you want us to take a closer look at for you? (Here’s a hint: Ask me about the entertaining mood settings and muscle training features the car’s got. They’re hysterical.)

Fire away!