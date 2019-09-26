What Do You Want To Know About The 2019 Mazda CX-5 Diesel?

Photo : Kristen Lee ( Jalopnik )

Well, it’s finally here. After almost 10 years of promises, the 2019 Mazda CX-5 diesel has arrived. And we have it to go tooling around with for a week. What do you want to know about it?

I don’t think I’ve ever driven a modern diesel car in the United States—that Defender doesn’t count—so it’s been fun pulling up to gas stations, selecting the diesel pump and pretending I’m on a European holiday.

I’m not quite sure who this car is for besides us nerds and the occasional European ex-pat, but I’m sure I’ll figure it out once I drive it more. (For the record, my boyfriend’s Finnish coworker was very interested in the Mazda when he found out about it.)

So far, the CX-5 diesel drives nicely. It’s surprisingly quiet in the cabin on the highway and the mileage is indeed not bad. I’ve gone about 320 miles already and the fuel needle shows there’s above a quarter-tank left. Don’t worry, though, I’m keeping meticulous mileage notes. We’ll find out what this thing gets under real-world conditions.

The diesel CX-5 starts at $41,000, but with a few vanity extras, my loaner comes out to $44,335. No, it’s not cheap. Ask me about it!