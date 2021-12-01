Back in September, I got to hustle a Volkswagen ID.4 AWD through the mountains near Chattanooga, Tennessee. I had a blast doing it, but I wondered, how do these handle off-road? Later this week I’ll be able to answer that question when I play with a pair of ID.4s in the desert in California. What do you want to know about it?

Volkswagen sees ID.4 owners using them as daily drivers and living an active lifestyle behind the wheel . Indeed, when I was out in California riding the Can-Am Ryker, I saw all sorts of ID.4s. Some had bicycles on their roof. Some had surfboards on their roof. One was towing a trailer. Another had chunky all-terrain tires.

Whenever I get to drive a new crossover or SUV, I always wonder how well they’d handle things when the road runs out. This curiosity hit its fever pitch behind the wheel of the Volkswagen ID.4 AWD.

Its second motor was great for sucking me into my seat and for dragging the front tires kicking and screaming through corners. The SUV never seemed out of its element, even when I tried to push it beyond the limit.



Volkswagen has answered this question somewhat by entering two ID.4s into tough off-road rallies.

One event was the Rebelle Rally, where Volkswagen entered an ID.4 AWD Pro driven by Mercedes Lilienthal with Emily Winslow handling navigation.

This one is mostly stock, getting some nice suspension upgrades from Tanner Foust Racing and Rhys Millen Racing to handle the conditions. My favorite part is the vehicle’s wrap, created by Salt Lake City-based artist Liz Kuz. I need that on one of my Touaregs.

The pair were challenged to a 1,400-mile rally from Las Vegas to the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. The terrain sometimes got tough, but the pair took the ID.4 AWD to the finish.

An ID.4 1st Edition RWD model also completed the National Off-Road Racing Association Mexican 1000 off-road race back in April.

In that race, which took place on the Baja peninsula of Mexico, the ID.4 was the first electric car to enter the event. That ID.4, which was piloted by Tanner Foust and navigated Emme Hall, was a bit different than stock, featuring a rally-style suspension, additional skid plates, a raised radiator and gutted interior.

Of the 90 cars that entered, 64 finished, and the ID.4 was one of them. The 840-mile race was divided into 33- to 167-mile stages, with the ID.4 making it all of the way through.

Both of these vehicles will be there for me to try out and play with in the desert. So what do you want to know about off-roading a Volkswagen ID.4?

