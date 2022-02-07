This weekend, I’m achieving one of my goals of the past few years: I’ll be heading to Mexico City to cover the Formula E race that takes place there. And to help guide my feature coverage, I want to know what you want to know.

Have you always wondered what it’s like to attend a Formula E race? Have you been to an ePrix but only in America? Are you curious how the Mexican fans turn out for an event? Are there any burning questions you’ve been dying to ask a driver or the series CEO Jamie Reigle? Are you, like me, desperately curious where you can find the best and cheapest tacos? Are you curious how teams handle the massive electric currents that the cars generate? I’m here to answer your questions.

I’ll have plenty of great opportunities lined up while I’m there, including interviews, hot laps, and more. I’m also planning to spend as much time as humanly possible chasing down the folks who can answer every single question I have about the new generation of car coming up in the next season — and to see if there are any great, new tracks on the schedule for 2023. But if there’s something you’re itching to know, drop it in the comments!

I’ve been a huge fan of Formula E since the series was first announced, back when electric open-wheel racing didn’t even seem totally real or even feasible, and the Mexico City event has been one of those races that has not just lingered on my bucket list but has come so close to coming to fruition so many times. Every year for the past several years, something has come up to prevent me from going. This year, I will not be deterred.

And if you have any tips for travel — like where to nab the best food or where to grab a post-race drink — I’m all ears.