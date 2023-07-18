What Do You Want To Know About The 2024 Ford Mustang?

It’ s that special time of year again, when a bunch of auto journalists get to gallop with the ponies on the west coast. Ford is bringing us out to experience the 2024 Ford Mustang. First up, the EcoBoost and GT. But before we get behind the wheel of one of these iconic machines, we have to ask: What do you want to know?

Ford unveiled the stats of the Mustang late last year. Both the EcoBoost and GT got a serious boost in power:

The base-model 2024 Mustang EcoBoost makes 315 hp (up from 310) and 350 lb-ft of torque, which Ford describes as “the most standard horsepower ever” in a Mustang. The automaker estimates the EcoBoost-powered Mustang will get 22 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined, an increase of 2 mpg highway and 1 mpg combined. The 2024 Mustang GT makes 486 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque with the optional active-valve performance exhaust. Without the active exhaust, the GT makes 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, which Ford says is the most standard power ever in a naturally-aspirated V8 Mustang. (The current Mustang GT makes 450 hp and 410 lb-ft.) ﻿



It’s got a meaner face, more power and plenty of the safety technology the market demands in 2023. I’m going to be taking one or both engines on an autocross track and for a drive on some lovely roads around Arcadia, California. What do you want to know about it?