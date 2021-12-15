The holidays are coming, which means you’ll hopefully be able to spend time relaxing with the important people in your life very soon. With your new found freedom from the 9-5, you might find yourself on the lookout for a good movie to watch while you hide indoors from the chaos on the street.



The obvious choice this time of year is Die Hard, everyone’s favorite Christmas movie. And if you’re after something with a few more cars, there are plenty of classic motoring movies to choose from.

But after a debate in the office about whether or not Le Mans is really a good, exciting car movie, opinion was split. So we soon got to wondering, what other iconic car films are actually a bit rubbish?

Maybe you agree that Le Mans, like the race that inspired it, is sometimes a bit dull – save for a few great race sequences scattered through the film. Or perhaps you never got the hype surrounding Bullitt and weren’t wowed by its famous car chase.

There are a lot of reasons why you might not like an iconic motoring movie. It could be because of a non-existent storyline that never really grips you, or perhaps the on-screen action isn’t up to your usual standards.

Whatever the reason, we’re here to say that it’s fine if you aren’t a fan of those classic car movies that we are all meant to adore.

So head to the comments section below and let us know what car movies you think actually suck. We’ll compile some of the top answers later on today, so we all know what car movies to avoid watching with friends and family this festive season!