We often celebrate the cars that are the most fun to drive, or those that pack in incredible performance and a stunning design. But what about if you’re not behind the wheel and are, instead, merely a passenger?



In that case, you might dream of being chauffeured round in a luxury limo from the likes of Maybach, Bentley or Rolls Royce. These machines are created with the passenger front and center, rather than the person behind the wheel.

But if you weren’t born into a trust fund, the chance to ride in the back of a Roller is probably left as a pipe dream. And instead of an opulent SUV or limousine, you might instead be riding in the back of something that’s just not a nice place to be.



That’s what we’re on the lookout for today, the worst cars to be a passenger in.

Maybe it’s a small sports car that, while extremely fun to hurl around the open road, is a lot less exciting to ride shotgun on a long drive. Or alternatively, it just might be a boring sedan with a mundane interior. A vehicle that evokes no emotional response in anyone who is unfortunate enough to ride as a passenger.

I had a ride in a Wrangler recently, and despite its imposing dimensions, I was surprised at how cramped it was inside. Once I’d squeezed all my gangly limbs onto the back seat, it was far from being the nicest ride I’d ever had. Fine for a quick blast round the block, but not a car I’d want to spend a lot of time on the road to a secluded camping spot or exciting trail.

These are the kind of cars we want to uncover today. Whatever the reason, what are the cars that you think are the worst to be a passenger in? Let us know your suggestions in the comments section below.