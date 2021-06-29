What Carmaker Has The Widest Range Of Vehicles Under The Same Name?

Photo : Pegaso

Yesterday afternoon I played hooky from work to go check out my local Pegaso dealership, which is just a short drive from my house to a pill I found on a park picnic table that lets me transcend space and time. At the dealership, I was able to see the full Pegaso product line, which is really quite bonkers.

Pegaso is interesting because the same company made, under the same name, beautiful, sleek sports cars like the Z-102 and Z-103, and also innumerable huge trucks, buses, and big military, tank-like vehicles. That’s a pretty remarkable breadth.

But there’s other companies with similarly vast breadths of vehicles, right? I mean, Tatra made advanced, aerodynamic luxury cars and huge trucks, and Honda makes tiny city cars and mopeds and even jets. And doesn’t Hyundai build container ships under the same name brand as they sold the Veloster?

So, of all the carmakers that make wildly divergent vehicles, which divergence is the most wild? Tell me, tell me now, dammit.