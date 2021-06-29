ShopSubscribe
QOTD

What Carmaker Has The Widest Range Of Vehicles Under The Same Name?

I know Chrysler's Space Division built the Saturn V but I don't think anyone ever called it a Chrysler Saturn V

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
64
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled What Carmaker Has The Widest Range Of Vehicles Under The Same Name?
Photo: Pegaso

Yesterday afternoon I played hooky from work to go check out my local Pegaso dealership, which is just a short drive from my house to a pill I found on a park picnic table that lets me transcend space and time. At the dealership, I was able to see the full Pegaso product line, which is really quite bonkers.

Advertisement

Pegaso is interesting because the same company made, under the same name, beautiful, sleek sports cars like the Z-102 and Z-103, and also innumerable huge trucks, buses, and big military, tank-like vehicles. That’s a pretty remarkable breadth.

But there’s other companies with similarly vast breadths of vehicles, right? I mean, Tatra made advanced, aerodynamic luxury cars and huge trucks, and Honda makes tiny city cars and mopeds and even jets. And doesn’t Hyundai build container ships under the same name brand as they sold the Veloster?

So, of all the carmakers that make wildly divergent vehicles, which divergence is the most wild? Tell me, tell me now, dammit.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

eduardo-cl
Slow car slow, Brazilian edition

Compact French Simca, some random Hillman in the UK, the entire North American Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth and Fargo line of cars and trucks, boat engines, air-conditioner units, airport vehicles, military vehicles, a frigging rocket, a building in the middle of NYC, aircraft engines... What Chrysler didn’t do?