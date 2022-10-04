First, you get the invite email. The Class of 20XX is reuniting at the old stomping grounds in a few months, and you’re invited. You think you can ignore it, but then the texts start to trickle in. Friends, acquaintances, all asking if you’ll be there — your absence will be noted. Shit, I guess you gotta go to this thing.

But a week before the event, you’re approached by a stranger with an odd proposition. One of your old classmates, years ago, somehow wronged this stranger. Duels are passe, so they’ve decided to get revenge the only way they know how: making your classmate feel entirely outclassed at the reunion, by ensuring you show up in only the finest of four-wheeled transportation.

Call it overcompensating on this stranger’s part, call it a weird grudge, but either way it means you have access to any vehicle currently on the market — for one night only. You don’t get to keep it, you don’t get to own it, but you can drive any currently listed vehicle to your high school reunion. What’ll it be?

For my pick, it’s easy. If I get one night with a car, and the only stipulation is that it needs to impress, there’s only one place to go: the Lexus LFA. A masterpiece of engineering, a gorgeous chassis, and an exhaust note that can reach heaven — or replace it. To stunt on classmates you haven’t seen in years, there’s truly no better option.

At least, I can’t think of a better one. But that’s where you come in — what car would you pick, given this stranger’s oddly generous offer? Would you head straight to a Lamborghini showroom for an Aventador, or would you be dialing a Bentley dealer for something truly swanky? Leave your answers in the comments, and we’ll collect the best tomorrow.