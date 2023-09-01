What Car Would You Like To See Come Back From The Dead As An EV?

Every automaker seems all-in when it comes to electrics, no matter how badly they sell or pollute the environment in their own, special ways. Ford axed a bunch of gas models this week, Volkswagen Group and General Motors plan to cut off gas cars in 2035, and even Toyota is finally coming around to the all-electric craze (slowly.)

But with all the internal combustion engines going away, are automakers just going to slap a battery pack on to current models and call it a day? Heck no! They’re coming up with new models, but they might be working too hard. There’s a whole backlog of dead vehicles that could come back in new electric forms.

For me, the obvious choice is a staff favorite; the Saturn Ion. Not only is it a small, spunky and affordable little sedan, but the name is perfect because you see, an ion is an atom or group of atoms with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of one or more electrons. An electric car definitely should have a net electric charge right?

My other pick would be for Ford brings back Mercury so we can get a Mercury Grand Mach-E. It’s also cute that both of these dead brands have space names, making them seem a little more futuristic.



But I only picked those ‘cause I love playing with words and names. Any criteria you want to set is totally valid. Even if you just want to see a certain style or design language come back with some of those cool, I’m-a-car-from-the-future lights all over, then that’s fine too. Or if you just want a classic to come back 100 percent like the original, just 100 percent EV, that’s also good. The world is your fully operational supercharger here at Jalopnik.