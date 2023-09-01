The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
QOTD

What Car Would You Like To See Come Back From The Dead As An EV?

Every auto ever is on the table in our fantasy EV lineup

By
Erin Marquis
Comments (18)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled What Car Would You Like To See Come Back From The Dead As An EV?
Image: GM

Every automaker seems all-in when it comes to electrics, no matter how badly they sell or pollute the environment in their own, special ways. Ford axed a bunch of gas models this week, Volkswagen Group and General Motors plan to cut off gas cars in 2035, and even Toyota is finally coming around to the all-electric craze (slowly.)

Watch
The Zeekr 001 Promises the Most Battery Range of Any EV at 641 Miles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
New York Adopting California Laws Banning Non-Electric Vehicles After 2035
October 6, 2022
Even EVs Can’t Get A Break From The Heat
July 25, 2023

But with all the internal combustion engines going away, are automakers just going to slap a battery pack on to current models and call it a day? Heck no! They’re coming up with new models, but they might be working too hard. There’s a whole backlog of dead vehicles that could come back in new electric forms.

Advertisement

For me, the obvious choice is a staff favorite; the Saturn Ion. Not only is it a small, spunky and affordable little sedan, but the name is perfect because you see, an ion is an atom or group of atoms with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of one or more electrons. An electric car definitely should have a net electric charge right?

My other pick would be for Ford brings back Mercury so we can get a Mercury Grand Mach-E. It’s also cute that both of these dead brands have space names, making them seem a little more futuristic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But I only picked those ‘cause I love playing with words and names. Any criteria you want to set is totally valid. Even if you just want to see a certain style or design language come back with some of those cool, I’m-a-car-from-the-future lights all over, then that’s fine too. Or if you just want a classic to come back 100 percent like the original, just 100 percent EV, that’s also good. The world is your fully operational supercharger here at Jalopnik.