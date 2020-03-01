Drive Free or Die.
Countersteer

What Car Unexpectedly Looks Good On Steelies?

Max Finkel
Filed to:steelies
steeliescountersteerWheels
2.8K
23
Save
Photo: Max Finkel / Jalopnik
CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
PrevNextView All

The other day I had a realization. The Chevrolet Camaro (at least the two generations since the Zeta-platform reboot we’ve had for the last ten years or so) looks its best on steel wheels. It’s odd but it’s true. And I bet it’s the case for other cars out there too.

The one I saw was a dark blue fifth-generation Camaro riding on small-diameter all-black rolling stock with a little more sidewall than pretty much all alloy-clad muscle cars typically show. And honestly? I love the look. Granted, these aren’t normal steelies. They’re five-spokes that have a little flair compared with what you’d probably find on your spare tire. But they’re still basically cop-spec bargain specimens, and that counds for something.

Advertisement

This Camaro doesn’t have the perfect set-up, mind you. That’d be on the polished-rim steelies you sometimes also see. They’re even better than these, conjuring up memories of dog-dish hubcaps and fat tires for burnouts in my mind. Even so, the car above looks really sharp to me and I hope you’ll agree.

Even if you’re not sold on the Camaro, I’m sure you know of at least one car out there that really rocks the steel-wheeled look. Let us know which ones you like on steel below and don’t forget the pictures!

Max Finkel

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Four-Cylinder 2019 Porsche Boxster GTS Is A Great Sports Car Soon To Be Forgotten

A Brown, Manual Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Is For Sale Right Now So It's Time To Seize The Moment

Man Tests Old Myth That You Can Replace Engine Bearings With Pieces Of Leather Belt

This Hero Takes His Kids To School In A Manual 1994 Dodge Caravan