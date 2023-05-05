What Car’s Special Edition Wasn’t Really All That Special?

Some special edition cars are truly special. From low volume production models that offer goodies regular models didn’t come with, to performance models that are of a limited run, if it’s a successful enough hit, it often becomes something someone holds on to. However, more often than not, an automaker can phone it in with a special edition that’ll make you question who this package was meant for and why they even bothered making it.

Lincoln once made such a move. Back in the mid ‘90s, the Town Car was one of the brand’s best sellers. It brought in the older affluent buyers who were known to be fond of cushy American-luxo boats. They decided to take the Town Car to the next level, by offering the Jack Nicklaus Signature Series (yes, the pro golfer.)



Lincoln had been a sponsor of the PGA Golf tournaments since the early ‘80s, and considering that many of Lincoln’s customers were likely avid golfers, it made sense for the luxury brand to partner with one of the greatest golfers of all time. It’s just that the finished product wasn’t really worthy of being associated with the legendary golfer.



Available as a special edition optional package on 1992 Town Cars, the Jack Nicklaus Signature Series gave you a choice between a deep green clear coat or an arctic white clear coat paint. Some dealers fitted aftermarket vinyl landau roofs on them because of course they did. Special exterior badging read “Golden Bear” — Nicklaus’ nickname — on each fender as well as the rear deck and dash. Inside, w hite leather seating was accented by green piping, along with dark green carpeting and floor mats with more G olden B ear badges.

And t hat’s it. No free passes to a PGA course, no special edition golf clubs or anything. Just a lot of green for green, maybe? Considering that I’ve never seen one in real life, I don’t think too many people wanted to drive around in a Town Car with golf green carpet and Jack Nicklaus’ name plastered all over it.

But this is just one of many examples I’m sure come to mind. So, we ask you, what special edition cars weren’t really that special? Let us know in the comments.

