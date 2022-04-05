Last weekend, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards treated the world to an awards show light on discourse-consuming slaps but heavy on BTS. Kirby, everyone’s favorite extremely strong circle, even made a rare public appearance to accept music’s highest award. But one contender was conspicuously absent from a night dedicated to the experience of sound: Cars.

Advertisement

Now, I’m not explicitly saying that the Grammys need an automotive category next year (subliminal message to all Recording Academy members: I am explicitly saying the Grammys need an automotive category next year), but I do wonder what that category might look like. Who could enter? Who would win? Who would you pick?

Let’s lay down some eligibility rules. Any car currently on sale in 2022, expected to go on sale before the year’s end, or actively competing in motorsport in a current season is eligible — we’ll just say that clip of the GR Corolla’s exhaust note is a single off its upcoming, full release album. A car doesn’t necessarily have to be brand new for this year to win a Car Grammy, but that would make it eligible for Best New Artist.

To be worthy of nomination, the sound itself has to come from the car. It can be an exhaust note, a turbo flutter, or a particularly good seatbelt chime, but it has to be performed by the car alone. Sorry, OK Go, but instruments played by the car are ineligible.

G/O Media may get a commission 17% Off Apple Watch Series 7 Fancy

Features an Always-on Retina display, can measure your blood oxygen, is dust resistant, swim-proof, and can give you information about your health. Buy for $330 at Amazon

My nomination, in the category of Best Album Under $100 Grand, goes to the 2022 Toyota Supra. The intake noise, the sound of a spooling turbo, and the rasp of that exhaust make for a perfect symphony. It doesn’t need an aftermarket catback or intake, it’s perfect, perfect in every way, as it is.

But what’s your pick? Give us your nominations in the comments, and we as the Recording Academy will dole out our awards tomorrow.