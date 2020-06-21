What Car Should Your Dad Have Held On To?

Image : General Motors

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars. Prev Next View All

My dad had some great cars before I came around. A Cadillac Coupe De Ville that he picked my mother up in for their first date. A Volvo 740 Turbo that I actually rode home from the hospital in. But the best one was the gold 1970 Pontiac Le Mans Sport Convertible.



Advertisement

I think about that car a lot. Ho w it looked. How it sounded. Where he went in it. What it was like to drive. I can’t walk a mile in his shoes (because I’m a size or two too big) but I theoretically could drive a LeMans Sport one of these days and it would probably do even more to help me understand who he was at my age than anything I could ever ask him myself.

So, on Father’s day, I’m asking you about the cars your dads had. The ones that made them who they are, the ones you wish you got a chance to see, ride in, or drive. What were they and why should your dads have held on to them?

Advertisement

Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to wish your dads a happy Father’s Day from all of us here at Jalopnik!