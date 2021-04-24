What Car Do You Want Me To Review First?

This past week, I had the pleasure of attending the Texas Auto Writers Association’s Spring Roundup, which basically means tons of automakers brought their latest and greatest machines out for us fine folks to sample. And that also means I’ve gotten behind the wheel of quite a few cars that I’m excited to write about. Being the indecisive human that I am, though, I’m struggling to figure out where to start.
So, why not turn it out to the fine folks at Jalopnik, for whom I will be writing these reviews?
I’ve narrowed my list down to five vehicles that I am very excited to talk about and on which you can cast a quick vote:
- 2021 Volkswagen Areton
- 2021 Genesis G80
- 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji
- 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
- 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost
I tried to sample a good blend of what was available at the roundup, and there will be plenty more reviews coming in the near future as I furiously take notes and try to get all my thoughts on paper as quickly as possible. But your options here are the ones I think the Jalop audience would be most interested in: sporty cars, luxury sedans, and one of the most egregious vehicles you can find on the market today. I have thoughts on ‘em all, but I’ll leave the final decision up to you.
But as a little teaser, I’ll give you the summary of what I thought.
Volkswagen Areton: I fell in love with the center stack on this bad boy. It just looks so damn sleek.
Genesis G80: It is not really feasible to live out of a sedan and do so comfortably, but you could probably manage it in the G80, which is all soft leather and soothing nature sounds.
Lexus RC F Fuji: I immediately transformed into the most obnoxious car bro you’d ever find when I got behind the wheel of this bad boy. There’s just something about a wing that does me dirty.
Lexus LC 500 Convertible: I had the same experience as above, except instead of an obnoxious car bro, I turned into a luxurious divorcée who came out of her divorce a few million dollars richer.
Rolls-Royce Ghost: WOOF.
DISCUSSION
Can we write in a candidate? If so I vote for the Suburban.